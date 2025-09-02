Tata Power discoms to provide rooftop solar under ULA model in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : The Tata Power-managed four power distribution companies (discoms) on Monday rolled out the one-kilowatt rooftop solar (RTS) scheme under utility-led aggregation (ULA) model of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

The ULA model, a first-of-its-kind in the country, will enable domestic consumers with one-kilowatt contract demand to adopt rooftop solar at a substantially reduced upfront cost, making renewable energy accessible to middle-class and low-income households.

“Setting up a 1 kW solar system typically requires an investment of Rs 65,000 to Rs 75,000. Under the ULA model, consumers are required to make a one-time payment of Rs 5,000 and the bulk of the cost is met through central and state subsidies, aggregated and facilitated by Tata Power-led discoms,” said Gajanan S Kale, head of the company’s Odisha distribution business.

He said the central and state governments are providing a subsidy of Rs 55,000 (Rs 30,000 and Rs 25,000 respectively) for a one-kilowatt rooftop solar system. The beneficiary of the scheme will bear the cost of the solar generation meter while the discoms will provide the net meter.

Kale, also the CEO of TPNODL, said, “This initiative has been designed to benefit households who aspire to embrace solar energy but find the upfront cost prohibitive. With a 1 kW rooftop solar system, households can generate around 100 units of electricity per month, leading to average annual savings of nearly Rs 5,000. This will also support the state’s renewable energy ambitions.”