Vedanta holds mega health camp in Lanjigarh

BHUBANESWAR: A mega health camp was organised by Vedanta Lanjigarh at Kankutru gram panchayat in Kalahandi on Monday as part of its CSR healthcare initiative.

The health camp that covered 13 villages in the gram panchayat within Lanjigarh block provided free consultation, diagnostics and medicines to nearly 400 beneficiaries, delivering essential healthcare services directly to the rural communities.

During the camp, a dedicated team of health experts provided free general health check-ups, medicines and built awareness around preventive care and early diagnosis, helping extend healthcare access to remote areas.

Vedanta officials said the company conducts monthly health camps to ensure regular access to essential medical services for rural communities as part of its ongoing commitment to community well-being.

“Through Project Aarogya, we provide quality healthcare services to more than 60,000 people annually in Kalahandi. Initiatives like the mega health camps reflect our belief that community well-being is the foundation of sustainable growth,” said Vedanta’s Alumina Business, CEO Pranab Kumar Bhattacharyya.