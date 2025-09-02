VSSUT student found dead under bridge in Sambalpur; body recovered

According to police sources, Dash was found lying under the PC Bridge with multiple injuries. He was immediately shifted to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

His family members have been informed about the incident, and they are on their way to Sambalpur, officials said.

While the exact circumstances of his death are yet to be ascertained, the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

Police have launched an investigation and are examining all possible angles, like accident and foul play. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the University, with students and staff expressing deep grief over the loss.