Class IX student from Bhubaneswar ranked among India’s top innovators

BHUBANESWAR: An ingenious health device developed by a Class 9 student from Bhubaneswar has secured him a spot among the country’s top young innovators.

The Posture Alert Device was developed by Ayushman Nanda of Future Bhubaneswar School here. It promotes healthier sitting habits by providing real-time posture feedback, tracking incorrect postures, and encourages users to increase productivity as well.

Ayushman was declared a national level winner during National Education Policy (NEP) Day 2025 celebration and was ranked among the top five innovations out of 1,04,000 plus entries from across India.

The project was showcased at the prestigious Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi during celebration of the NEP Day, which was attended by many dignitaries including Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and AICTE chairman TG Sitharam.

Congratulating Ayushman on his achievement, Future Bhubaneswar School principal Mathew Thomas said this achievement is a testament to Ayushman’s creativity, hard work, and dedication to developing innovative solutions.