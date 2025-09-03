Odisha CM hails PMEC Berhampur, NIT-Rourkela for semicon chip feat

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday hailed Parala Maharaja Engineering College (PMEC), Berhampur and NIT Rourkela for their remarkable achievements and significant contribution to India’s semiconductor mission.

Calling it a moment of immense pride for Odisha, the chief minister said the development of the High Performance Multiplier IC-C2S0061 by PMEC Berhampur along with the VG Amplifier and Sensor Circuit-C2S0018 and the Present Encryption Core-C2S0017 by National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela, as part of India’s first Made-in-India chip initiative is a historic milestone in India’s journey towards technological leadership.

On a four-day visit to Delhi, Majhi attended the SEMICON India-2025 conclave at Yashobhoomi in the national capital in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Mukesh Mahaling also accompanied him.

“I had the privilege of joining #SEMICONIndia2025, a landmark platform that brought together global leaders, policymakers, researchers, startups, and industry pioneers to shape the future of semiconductors in India. The launch of the first Made-in-India chip was truly inspiring, marking a historic milestone in our nation’s journey towards technological leadership,” said Majhi in his X post.

