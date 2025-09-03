Odisha government earmarks 5,500 acre land for IT infrastructure development

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has identified nearly 5,500 acre of land in and around the capital city for development of IT parks, towers and electronic manufacturing facilities under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Though several IT and semiconductor companies have evinced keen interest to set up their units in Odisha, the state government had been facing a unique challenge of land allotment for the last few years.

Sources said the land parcels have been identified in Mundali area (980 acre), Kuaput Hills, Haldipada (1,694 acre), Aranga (1,504 acre), Aragul (874.5 acre) and XIM University square (441.5 acre). Plug-and-play infrastructure has been planned in existing and upcoming commercial towers to ensure faster rollout for new investors.