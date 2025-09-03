Woman attempts to set self afire over quarrel in Odisha

CUTTACK: In yet another incident of attempted self-immolation, a 52-year-old woman allegedly tried to set herself afire over a family dispute at her house in Kankarailo village within Salepur police limits here on Tuesday.

Police said the woman sustained 60 per cent burn injuries. She was rescued in a critical condition and rushed to Salepur community health centre and later shifted to SCB medical college and hospital after her condition deteriorated.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched an investigation. As per police, following a family dispute, the woman poured kerosene on her body and set herself ablaze by locking the room from the inside. Family members broke open the door and rushed her to the hospital.

“We have recorded the woman’s statement. She said she was upset as her family members weren’t taking her grandson (daughter’s son) to school. An argument broke out in this connection following which the woman set herself afire,” said a senior police officer.