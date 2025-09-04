Bhupinder targets BJD, likely to quit party

BHUBANESWAR: Former minister and dissident BJD leader Bhupinder Singh on Wednesday indicated that he may soon return to the Congress, alleging that the party has failed to perform the role of a genuine opposition in the state.

Singh, a former Rajya Sabha member, said the Congress is regaining ground in the state and could soon overtake the BJD. “The BJD is not raising issues against the state government properly, and the Congress is benefiting from this lapse,” he remarked.

Claiming that the BJD has been sidelining him over the past year, Singh alleged that people now see little difference between the BJD and BJP. “The two parties appear as one. While the BJD supports the BJP at the Centre, it pretends to oppose it in Odisha. Its stand in Parliament remains unclear. This is not merely my opinion but a growing concern among the people,” he said.