Diarrhoea returns to Jajpur, claims life of 46-year-old woman

JAJPUR: After a hiatus of three months, diarrhoea has reared its ugly head again in Jajpur district with the waterborne disease reportedly claiming the life of a 46-year-old woman and affecting 11 people in Barchana block.

The deceased was identified as Jharana Malik, a resident of Talua village under Saudia panchayat. Official sources said Jharana along with three other villagers was admitted to Barchana community health centre (CHC) on Sunday night after reportedly developing diarrhoea symptoms. The woman was later referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Cuttack, where she succumbed during treatment on Tuesday.

Eight other persons of the village have also been affected with the waterborne disease and admitted to Barchana CHC for treatment. Two of them have been shifted to SCB MCH.