Diarrhoea returns to Jajpur, claims life of 46-year-old woman
JAJPUR: After a hiatus of three months, diarrhoea has reared its ugly head again in Jajpur district with the waterborne disease reportedly claiming the life of a 46-year-old woman and affecting 11 people in Barchana block.
The deceased was identified as Jharana Malik, a resident of Talua village under Saudia panchayat. Official sources said Jharana along with three other villagers was admitted to Barchana community health centre (CHC) on Sunday night after reportedly developing diarrhoea symptoms. The woman was later referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in Cuttack, where she succumbed during treatment on Tuesday.
Eight other persons of the village have also been affected with the waterborne disease and admitted to Barchana CHC for treatment. Two of them have been shifted to SCB MCH.
On being informed about the suspected diarrhoea outbreak, a team from Jajpur district headquarters hospital visited the village. Teams from Jajpur medical college and the local CHC have collected water and stool samples for testing.
Additional chief district medical officer (ADMO) of Jajpur PC Bal said the situation in Talua is under control as no new case of diarrhoea has been reported from the village. All the affected persons were admitted to hospital for treatment and their condition is stable. The administration is keeping a close watch on the situation.
In June this year, a deadly diarrhoea outbreak had claimed 18 lives and affected over 2,000 people in Jajpur. Most of the cases were reported from the worst-hit Dharmasala, Barchana, Korei, Sukinda, Jajpur, Dasarathapur and Rasulpur blocks of the district.