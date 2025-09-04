Ganjam family performs daughter’s last rites for marrying outside caste

BERHAMPUR: In a shocking incident, a family from Baliapalli village under Kabisuryanagar police limits in Ganjam district conducted a funeral for their daughter after she married a youth from a lower caste on Sunday.
According to sources, the 19-year-old daughter of Niranjan Gouda married a 23-year-old youth of the same village but the marriage was opposed by the girl’s family as the youth belongs to a lower caste.
Following traditional customs and to not displease their community, Niranjan and his wife Runu declared their daughter dead for going against their wishes and shaming them and carried out her cremation rituals.
A banana stem was used to represent the daughter’s body which was carried on a bier. It was placed on a pyre and burned at the village cremation ground. The family also performed post-cremation mourning rituals including organisation of a feast.
“Two of my daughters are already married but the third daughter’s out-of-caste marriage was against our wishes and lowered our honour. My family and community could not accept it,” fumed Niranjan. To maintain our honour we performed her death rites although she is alive, added the couple.
Describing the act as a social evil, social scientist and senior advocate Bhagan Sahu said lack of awareness is the reason behind such act and these practices should be wiped out.
The state government encourages inter-caste marriage and offers a cash incentive of Rs 2.5 lakh for such couple. No official or police officer was available for comment.