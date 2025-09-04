Ganjam family performs daughter’s last rites for marrying outside caste

BERHAMPUR: In a shocking incident, a family from Baliapalli village under Kabisuryanagar police limits in Ganjam district conducted a funeral for their daughter after she married a youth from a lower caste on Sunday.

According to sources, the 19-year-old daughter of Niranjan Gouda married a 23-year-old youth of the same village but the marriage was opposed by the girl’s family as the youth belongs to a lower caste.

Following traditional customs and to not displease their community, Niranjan and his wife Runu declared their daughter dead for going against their wishes and shaming them and carried out her cremation rituals.