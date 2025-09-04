NGT imposes Rs 10k fine on state for delay in submitting report on illegal mining

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) East Zone Bench comprising Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi (Judicial Member) and Afroz Ahmad (Expert Member) has pulled up the state government for failing to submit report on alleged illegal stone excavation at Nischinta Hill in Dhenkanal district. The tribunal has imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on the state for the delay.

In its order on August 28, the bench noted that despite the passage of over six months since its February 17 directive, the state government had not submitted the report from the Odisha Remote Sensing Application Centre (ORSAC), which was tasked with assessing the quantum of illegal excavation in the region.

While the tribunal had sought the ORSAC report within four weeks, additional government advocate Jateswar Nayak representing the state sought further time to file the report.

The bench granted a final extension of one month but imposed a cost of Rs 10,000 on the state for the delay, citing inconvenience and non-compliance with the previous order. The case has been listed for final hearing on November 13.