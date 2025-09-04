NMC nod for 50 more MBBS seats at IMS and SUM Hospital

BHUBANESWAR: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 50 more MBBS seats for the second campus of the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital at Phulnakhara from the current 2025-26 academic session.

With this, the intake capacity of the Phulnakhara campus will increase from 150 to 200 seats from the current academic session, benefitting the second batch of students. Inaugurated in January 2023, the Phulnakhara campus admitted its first batch of 150 MBBS students in the 2024-25 session. The higher intake was granted after the institution earned recognition from the NMC for its infrastructure, faculty strength and clinical facilities.

Officials said the enhanced intake will also help improve the hospital’s healthcare delivery as more students will get hands-on training alongside senior doctors. The first campus of IMS and SUM Hospital already has a sanctioned strength of 250 MBBS seats.

After the addition of 50 more seats, SOA is now among the leading private medical education providers in eastern India with an intake capacity of 450 MBBS students. The state has a total of 19 medical colleges with around 2,725 seats, including 1,000 seats in private colleges.