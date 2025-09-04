Odisha CM hails GST rationalisation, lowering tax on kendu leaf

“The GST rate rationalisation proposal of the Group of Ministers is a welcome move that will benefit the common man and will ease compliance, lower business costs and make India’s tax system simpler and more efficient. In line with the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, a Viksit Odisha is going to play a crucial role of the growth engine, propelling the nation’s progress in the Amrit Kal,” Majhi said.

He said the proposed rate reduction in agricultural inputs and machinery will ease the financial burden on farmers, lower production costs, and make essential items more affordable. This step will encourage growth in the sector, strengthen rural income and contribute to food security for the nation.

“I also strongly support all the proposals of the Law Committee, particularly, the agenda on simplified GST registration scheme for small and low-risk businesses which will provide a simple, hassle-free online registration approval process for small traders, startups and self-employed individuals,” the CM added.