Odisha CM hails GST rationalisation, lowering tax on kendu leaf

BHUBANESWAR: Extending his firm support to the rationalisation of GST rate proposal of the Group of Ministers of the GST Council, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday said the tax reduction on sale of kendu leaves will immensely benefit the primary procurers belonging to the marginal sections of the society.
Addressing the 56th GST Council meeting in New Delhi, the chief minister said the tax reduction from 18 per cent to 5 per cent on kendu leaf will benefit the tribal communities. This will result in increase in volume of sales of kendu leaves through government procurement agencies and help the leaf collection workers in getting higher price from vendors in the de-regulated areas.
“The GST rate rationalisation proposal of the Group of Ministers is a welcome move that will benefit the common man and will ease compliance, lower business costs and make India’s tax system simpler and more efficient. In line with the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, a Viksit Odisha is going to play a crucial role of the growth engine, propelling the nation’s progress in the Amrit Kal,” Majhi said.
He said the proposed rate reduction in agricultural inputs and machinery will ease the financial burden on farmers, lower production costs, and make essential items more affordable. This step will encourage growth in the sector, strengthen rural income and contribute to food security for the nation.
“I also strongly support all the proposals of the Law Committee, particularly, the agenda on simplified GST registration scheme for small and low-risk businesses which will provide a simple, hassle-free online registration approval process for small traders, startups and self-employed individuals,” the CM added.