Youth dies at Bhubaneswar de-addiction centre

BHUBANESWAR: A 28-year-old youth admitted at a de-addiction centre within Bharatpur police limits died under mysterious circumstances here on Tuesday.

The deceased, Surjyakanta Mohapatra of Singhanathpur village in Cuttack district, was undergoing treatment at the centre since August 29. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The staff of the de-addiction centre claimed he died by suicide, said police. Mohapatra’s uncle, however, lodged a police complaint alleging he was murdered by the staff at the facility.

Police said they have not found any injury mark on his body which could indicate that he was being assaulted at the centre. “A murder case was registered. Investigation is on and more details will emerge after receiving the postmortem report,” said police.