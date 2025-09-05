Amid scarcity, soaring prices of veggies pinch consumers’ pockets in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Widespread crop damage due to incessant rainfall have led to a sharp scarcity in locally-sourced produce, forcing residents of Cuttack to buy vegetables procured from neighbouring states, at soaring prices.

Almost all vegetables in the retail markets are presently selling at over Rs 50 per kg. While the price of brinjal has reached around Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kg, that of pointed gourd is in the price range of Rs 50 to Rs 80 per kg. Similarly, ridge gourd is priced at Rs 50 per kg while lady’s finger costs Rs 80 per kg, tomato Rs 50 per kg and drumstick Rs 80 to Rs 100 per kg. Beans, apparently the priciest of the lot, costs between Rs 100 to Rs 120.

Just around three weeks back, the prices of the above-mentioned vegetables ranged below Rs 50 per kg. Currently, most of the locally produced vegetables from Banki and Athagarh are being supplied to Chhatra Bazar in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar.

Locals attributed the skyrocketing vegetable prices to the widespread crop damage due to prolonged back-to-back low pressure-induced rainfall which caused root rotting and other fungal diseases in the crops. Most of the vegetable fields remained submerged under water for extended periods of time, leading to lower yield or complete crop loss, directly impacting the quantity of vegetables available for sale.