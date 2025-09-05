Body of missing woman found in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: The decomposed body a missing elderly woman was recovered from the banks of Vamsadhara river near Ramanakupuli village under Muniguda police limits in Rayagada district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Medrani Hial (65) of Ghantikhal village. Hial was missing since August 30.

Sources said the elderly woman’s body was first spotted by some villagers. On being informed, Muniguda police led by IIC Soudamini Behera reached the spot for investigation. As the body was in a highly-decomposed state, it could not be identified. Behera immediately contacted nearby police stations to enquire about any registered missing complaint.

Bissamcuttack police informed that Hial’s family members had lodged a missing person complaint. In the complaint, they had stated that Hial was mentally unstable and had gone missing from her village on August 30.

Later, family members of the elderly woman reached the spot and identified the body, which was later handed over to Bissamcuttack police and sent to the hospital for autopsy.