Elephant hit by speeding train, dies near Rajgangpur in Odisha

ROURKELA: Hours after being hit by a speeding train, an adult female elephant succumbed to the fatal injuries on Thursday in Rourkela forest division’s Rajgangpur range, about 40 km from Rourkela.

The elephant was hit by the train between Sagra and Sonakhan on the Howrah-Mumbai main line under Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway (SER). The incident occurred around 5.20 am when the Bhubaneswar-Dhanbad Special Express train hit the elephant which was crossing the track. After being hit, the injured elephant reportedly dragged itself on to the adjacent track and collapsed.

Regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) of Rourkela circle P Ramaswamy, Rourkela divisional forest officer Jaswant Sethi and local SER authorities rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.

As the elephant lay on the rail line, a veterinary team provided preliminary treatment to the animal. To provide further treatment at the nearby Sagra railway siding, the elephant was loaded in a vehicle using crane. However, on reaching the railway siding site, it succumbed in the vehicle, sources said. Ramaswamy confirmed the elephant died between 2 to 2.30 pm on reaching the spot and said postmortem was conducted following prescribed norms and the carcass was buried at a nearby spot.