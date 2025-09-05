Flood fear grips Balasore’s Basta block as Jalaka river swells again

BALASORE: Flood fear has once again gripped the residents of low-lying areas in Balasore’s Basta block with Jalaka river flowing close to the danger mark on Thursday.

In the evening, the river was flowing at 6.45 metre against the danger mark of 6.50 metre at Mathani. The water level of Jalaka is on the rise due to incessant rain for the last two days due to the low pressure over Bay of Bengal. The river is receiving excess water from Rasgovindpur, Amarda, Gaon Amarda, Moroda, Chitrada in Mayurbhanj district and some parts of neighbouring West Bengal.

Sources said floodwater of Jalaka has started entering croplands situated near the river. If the current situation persists, it is likely that floodwater will enter at least six gram panchayats in the night.

On the day, Balasore collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas held a review meeting with district officials through video conferencing to take stock of the situation. The sub-collector, two additional district magistrates (ADMs), executive officer of Balasore municipality, district emergency officer, all tehsildars, BDOs and electricity officials attended the meeting.

The collector instructed officials to remain present at their respective headquarters and keep a close watch on the situation. The tehsildars were instructed to immediately provide polythene sheets to people affected by the deluge. Clearing of blockages in drains and sewers will be carried out on a war-footing. Vikas also asked the officers concerned to promptly evict encroachments obstructing the flow of rainwater in the district. Emphasis should be laid on tackling waterlogging and flooding in Balasore and Remuna towns, he said.