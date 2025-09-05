Guru Diwas: Saluting the Torchbearers of Knowledge

Today, on the sacred occasion of Guru Diwas, I extend my heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all teachers, their families, and the student community across Odisha. Teachers are not only the architects of our classrooms but also the builders of our state’s future. From primary schools to higher education institutions, it is the teaching community that forms the foundation of a new Odisha and the backbone of our intellectual growth.
The Guru–Shishya tradition has been the cornerstone of Indian civilization and culture for thousands of years. Today also marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan — teacher, philosopher, statesman, Bharat Ratna, and the second President of India. His remarkable humility and vision continue to inspire us: instead of celebrating his birthday, he dedicated it to the teaching fraternity, giving rise to the celebration of Teachers’ Day since 1962.
Yet, the tradition of honouring the Guru is far more ancient. Since time immemorial, India has celebrated Guru Purnima (Vyasa Purnima) in memory of Maharshi Vyasa, the compiler of the Vedas. This tradition reflects the eternal respect accorded to the Guru, who is seen as the guide to both knowledge and life itself.
It is important to remember that the Vedas are not merely religious texts. They are vast repositories of human knowledge, containing insights into mathematics, medicine, astronomy, and physics. Thinkers and scientists across the world have long admired India’s intellectual heritage. On this sacred Guru Diwas, I bow to this timeless tradition and pay tribute to the teachers who continue to enrich our society with knowledge and wisdom.
Before entering public life, I had the privilege of being a teacher. The memories of standing before a class of young children, guiding them with lessons, joining their play in the schoolyard, and engaging with their parents are etched deeply in my heart. The joy of being honoured by children during Guru Puja remains one of the golden pages of my life. This personal connection has made me realise that teaching is not merely a profession - it is a sacred duty. Every teacher shapes not only young minds but also the destiny of a society.
My dear brothers and sisters of Odisha, you have entrusted the BJP government with the responsibility of leading our state with faith and hope. We are living in the Amrit Kaal of our nation’s freedom. In 2036, Odisha will complete 100 years as an independent province, and in 2047, India will celebrate 100 years of independence.
Our vision is clear: Odisha will be the foundation stone of a developed India by 2047. To achieve this, we have adopted a time-bound, goal-driven action plan for the coming decade. The cornerstone of this journey lies in education. The prosperity of Odisha rests on strengthening our educational institutions, from primary schools to universities, from technical colleges to skill development centres. While it is true that Odisha has lagged behind other states in some development metrics, the intellectual power of ordinary Odia children has always shone brightly across India and the world.
Just a few days ago, I had the honour of representing Odisha in a national event on semiconductors in New Delhi alongside Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and other leaders.
On that day, the entire nation witnessed the extraordinary achievement of our children. Students of Parala Maharaja Engineering College, Berhampur developed the high-performance multiplier IC C2S0061 chip, which was dedicated to the nation. This innovation, applauded by the prime minister himself, placed Odisha firmly on India’s semiconductor map. The world now looks to India as the hub of future technology, and I firmly believe Odisha can be the center of innovation within India. This achievement is only the beginning of a new era where the intellectual might of Odisha’s youth will lead not just the state but the nation forward.
Recognising that teachers are the true catalysts of transformation, my government has undertaken strong measures to strengthen the education sector. We have regularised schematic primary teachers to ensure stability, security, and dignity in their profession. Alongside this, a massive recruitment drive has been launched, bringing in 39,366 new teachers to Odisha’s schools to meet the needs of a growing student community.
Today, 45,292 primary schools across the state are being strengthened with 1,60,319 sanctioned teaching posts, reflecting our commitment to expand access and quality at the grassroots. At the same time, we have placed renewed emphasis on primary and secondary education, aligning our initiatives with the vision of the National Education Policy (2020) to prepare Odisha’s children for the challenges of the future.
Education is not just about literacy; it is about preparing a generation that is innovative, skilled, and deeply rooted in values. From technical and higher education to medical education and skill development, we are committed to building a holistic educational ecosystem.
With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, and with the commitment of our teachers, students, and parents, I am confident that Odisha will emerge as the knowledge hub of India and a cornerstone of a developed nation by 2047.
On this holy Guru Diwas, I bow to the eternal Guru tradition of India, to our teachers past and present, and to the spirit of knowledge that continues to guide us.
Jai Jagannath!