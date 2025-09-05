Guru Diwas: Saluting the Torchbearers of Knowledge

Today, on the sacred occasion of Guru Diwas, I extend my heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all teachers, their families, and the student community across Odisha. Teachers are not only the architects of our classrooms but also the builders of our state’s future. From primary schools to higher education institutions, it is the teaching community that forms the foundation of a new Odisha and the backbone of our intellectual growth.

The Guru–Shishya tradition has been the cornerstone of Indian civilization and culture for thousands of years. Today also marks the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan — teacher, philosopher, statesman, Bharat Ratna, and the second President of India. His remarkable humility and vision continue to inspire us: instead of celebrating his birthday, he dedicated it to the teaching fraternity, giving rise to the celebration of Teachers’ Day since 1962.

Yet, the tradition of honouring the Guru is far more ancient. Since time immemorial, India has celebrated Guru Purnima (Vyasa Purnima) in memory of Maharshi Vyasa, the compiler of the Vedas. This tradition reflects the eternal respect accorded to the Guru, who is seen as the guide to both knowledge and life itself.

It is important to remember that the Vedas are not merely religious texts. They are vast repositories of human knowledge, containing insights into mathematics, medicine, astronomy, and physics. Thinkers and scientists across the world have long admired India’s intellectual heritage. On this sacred Guru Diwas, I bow to this timeless tradition and pay tribute to the teachers who continue to enrich our society with knowledge and wisdom.