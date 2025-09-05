Headmaster arrested for misbehaving with girls in Odisha's Junagarh block

BHAWANIPATNA: Police on Wednesday arrested the headmaster of an upper primary (UP) school in Junagarh block of Kalahandi district on charges of misbehaving with girl students.

The accused is 45-year-old Dulendra Meher, the headmaster of Baldiamal UP school. He was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

Sources said, several girl students of the school lodged complaints with the block education officer (BEO) of Junagarh alleging that the headmaster was touching them inappropriately. Basing on these allegations, a three-member team visited the school to probe the matter on Tuesday. During investigation, the principal locked himself in his office room as agitated locals gathered on the school premises. On getting information, Junagarh police reached the school and rescued the principal. After investigation, police arrested Meher and produced him in the court.

The Junagarh BEO also suspended Meher on basis of the departmental investigation.

Meanwhile, the accused headmaster’s wife has lodged a complaint with police and the Education department alleging that her husband was deliberately framed. She claimed her husband was targeted because he opposed the illicit relationship of two teacher of the school, which he had previously reported to the BEO.