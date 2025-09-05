Missing six-year-old boy found dead in septic tank in Odisha

ROURKELA: Tension flared up in Bondamunda area here after the body of a missing six-year-old boy was found in an under-construction septic tank on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Arab Singh, a resident of Champagarh under Bondamunda police limits. Arab reportedly went missing on Wednesday night. After the recovery of the kid’s body, angry residents blocked the Bondamunda main road in the evening demanding proper investigation to ascertain if any foul play was involved in the death.

BJP’s Bondamunda circle president Lakhan Lohar, who joined the protest, said the boy was last seen at around 8.30 pm on Wednesday when a procession was underway for immersion of Lord Ganesh idol. Unable to find Arab, his parents launched a search but could not trace him. On Thursday morning, his parents continued their search and found his body in the under-construction septic tank in front of their house.