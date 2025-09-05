Odisha government mulls OFSDP phase-III for sustainable forest management

BHUBANESWAR: With deadline of the phase-II of the Odisha Forestry Sector Development Project (OFSDP) drawing closer, the government has initiated efforts to introduce phase-III of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-assisted project to continue with its sustainable forest management efforts through community participation.

Accordingly the Forest, Environment and Climate Change department has planned to submit fresh proposal to the Centre in this regard and has also initiated preliminary talks with JICA. A meeting in this regard has already been convened at the government-level recently, while a JICA team also visited the state and held talks with the authorities concerned, a senior forest official informed TNIE.

Sources said, with the deadline of the ongoing OFSDP phase-II ending in March 2027, the Forest department had submitted a proposal to the MoEFCC in February this year, seeking extension of the project till 2030. “It, however, was turned down as the same was needed to be applied six months before the deadline of the project,” an OFSDP official said.