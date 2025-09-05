SOA, KIIT and NIT-R among best 100 HEIs in the country

BHUBANESWAR: Five higher educational institutions (HEIs) of Odisha have been ranked among the top-100 in the country. They are SOA (25th), KIIT (27), NIT-Rourkela (34), IIT-Bhubaneswar (80) and AIIMS-Bhubaneswar (100).

This was revealed in the National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Ranking-2025 report of the Ministry of Education, released by Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday.

Of the 4,100 HEIs that took part in the NIRF survey, 54 are from Odisha including its public institutions. Apart from the 16 regular categories - overall, university, engineering, college, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, innovation, architecture and planning, agriculture, law, research, open university, skill university and public university - NIRF announced its rankings under a new category, sustainable development goals (SDG), this time.

Among the top-100 universities in the country, SOA and KIIT bagged the 15th and 17th ranks respectively. Sambalpur University and Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology found place in the 151-200 rank band. Utkal University, as one of the leading public universities in the country, improved its rank from 50 in 2024 to 48 this year. In the overall university ranking, though, Utkal University did not find a spot. In this category, Utkal was in the 101-150 rank band last year.

As far as general colleges are concerned, none of those from Odisha made it to the top 300 list. Only five colleges had taken part in the survey this time compared to 14 institutions last year. Leading autonomous colleges like Bhubaneswar-based BJB College and Maharshi College of Natural Law, SCS College at Puri and Rourkela Government College did not take part in the assessment this year.