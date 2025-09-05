SOA, KIIT and NIT-R among best 100 HEIs in the country

BHUBANESWAR: Five higher educational institutions (HEIs) of Odisha have been ranked among the top-100 in the country. They are SOA (25th), KIIT (27), NIT-Rourkela (34), IIT-Bhubaneswar (80) and AIIMS-Bhubaneswar (100).
This was revealed in the National Institution Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Ranking-2025 report of the Ministry of Education, released by Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday.
Of the 4,100 HEIs that took part in the NIRF survey, 54 are from Odisha including its public institutions. Apart from the 16 regular categories - overall, university, engineering, college, management, pharmacy, medical, dental, innovation, architecture and planning, agriculture, law, research, open university, skill university and public university - NIRF announced its rankings under a new category, sustainable development goals (SDG), this time.
Among the top-100 universities in the country, SOA and KIIT bagged the 15th and 17th ranks respectively. Sambalpur University and Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology found place in the 151-200 rank band. Utkal University, as one of the leading public universities in the country, improved its rank from 50 in 2024 to 48 this year. In the overall university ranking, though, Utkal University did not find a spot. In this category, Utkal was in the 101-150 rank band last year.
As far as general colleges are concerned, none of those from Odisha made it to the top 300 list. Only five colleges had taken part in the survey this time compared to 14 institutions last year. Leading autonomous colleges like Bhubaneswar-based BJB College and Maharshi College of Natural Law, SCS College at Puri and Rourkela Government College did not take part in the assessment this year.
The NIRF research ranking has NIT-Rourkela at 30th rank (same as last year) and KIIT and SOA at 43rd and 49th positions respectively. For the last three years, IIT-Bhubaneswar has not been finding a spot in this category. In the engineering category, five institutions from the state have found spots in the top-100 list with NIT-Rourkela improving its rank from 19 (2024) to 13 this time.
Similarly, among 100 best institutes providing management education, IIM-Sambalpur improved its rank from 43 to 34 and so did XIM University which scored 45th rank this time compared to 50 last time.
Likewise in medical education, AIIMS-Bhubaneswar bagged the 14th rank among top-100 medical colleges. SOA and KIIT were at 15 and 24 spots respectively. SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack participated in the survey but could not secure a rank.
Among agriculture institutions, OUAT secured 19th rank in the country. SOA University again topped among the top law institutions in the country by bagging 10th rank. KIIT and the National Law University of Odisha (NLUO) in Cuttack ranked 14 and 15 respectively in this category.
Ten HEIs were ranked the best regarding meeting SDG, and NIT-R was placed in the 9th rank.
TOP INSTITUTIONS
54 higher educational institutions from state took the survey
SOA, KIIT and NIT-R ranked 25, 27, 34 respectively among top-100 institutions
IIT-BBS secured rank 80 and AIIMS-BBS got rank 100
Utkal University 48th best public university
No public colleges from state find spot in general colleges category
SOA and KIIT ranked 15 and 17 resp in top-100 universities