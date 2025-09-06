Chinese sailor falls off vessel at Paradip Port, feared drowned

PARADIP: A Chinese crew member of a cargo vessel is feared drowned after reportedly falling into the sea at Paradip Port on Friday.

The missing crew member was identified as Zhang Tai (21). Another Bangladeshi sailor, who jumped into the sea to save Tai, was rescued.

The incident took place at the Paradip International Cargo Terminal (PICT) when Tai and his Bangladeshi colleague Hussain Sharia (25) were untying the vessel from the berth near the port’s gate no. 5, which is operated on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis.

Sources said Panama-based vessel MV Lucky Dragon, carrying 25,000 tonne of pig iron, had berthed at the PICT last Wednesday. After unloading the cargo, the vessel was preparing to depart on Friday morning. While untying the ship’s ladder, the rope snapped, throwing Tai into the sea.

Hearing Tai’s cries for help, Sharia jumped into the sea in an attempt to save his colleague but began drowning himself. Other crew members managed to pull Sharia out of the water, but Tai could not be traced. The injured Bangladeshi sailor was first admitted to the port hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack for advanced treatment.