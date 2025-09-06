Chinese sailor falls off vessel at Paradip Port, feared drowned

PARADIP: A Chinese crew member of a cargo vessel is feared drowned after reportedly falling into the sea at Paradip Port on Friday.
The missing crew member was identified as Zhang Tai (21). Another Bangladeshi sailor, who jumped into the sea to save Tai, was rescued.
The incident took place at the Paradip International Cargo Terminal (PICT) when Tai and his Bangladeshi colleague Hussain Sharia (25) were untying the vessel from the berth near the port’s gate no. 5, which is operated on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis.
Sources said Panama-based vessel MV Lucky Dragon, carrying 25,000 tonne of pig iron, had berthed at the PICT last Wednesday. After unloading the cargo, the vessel was preparing to depart on Friday morning. While untying the ship’s ladder, the rope snapped, throwing Tai into the sea.
Hearing Tai’s cries for help, Sharia jumped into the sea in an attempt to save his colleague but began drowning himself. Other crew members managed to pull Sharia out of the water, but Tai could not be traced. The injured Bangladeshi sailor was first admitted to the port hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Cuttack for advanced treatment.
The vessel’s captain, Wang Shun, immediately alerted Paradip Port authorities, the operating company, and nearby vessels for assistance. Subsequently, teams from the Coast Guard, Marine department of the port, CISF personnel, scuba divers and local police rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Chairman of Paradip Port Authority PL Harandh also reached the spot to take stock of the situation.
Sources said two diving teams have been deployed, and search operation for the missing Chinese crew member is continuing with the help of the divers.
While PICT officials declined to comment on the matter, IIC of Paradip Marine police station Babita Dehury said, “Condition of the Bangladeshi crew member is stable. Search operation is underway to trace the missing Chinese sailor who had joined the cargo vessel for the first time. The operation will continue until he is found.”