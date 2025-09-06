Digital boards to be installed in Niramaya centres at SCB medical college

CUTTACK: The SCB medical college and hospital will soon install digital boards at its Niramaya centres to provide information on availability of medicines to the patients.

The Orissa High Court had earlier taken strong note of patient dissatisfaction caused by the non-availability of medicines and long queues, and directed installation of digital display boards at each Niramaya centre within SCBMCH. These boards are intended to provide realtime alphabetical listings of medicines available at the centre and indicate out-of-stock items to avoid unnecessary crowding and waiting.

During hearing by the bench of Justice SK Sahoo and Justice V Narasingh, SCBMCH superintendent Prof Goutam Satpathy appeared via virtual mode and informed that the total estimated cost of installing eight digital boards was Rs 11.42 lakh. A tendering process would be initiated soon, he said but acknowledged that procurement and installation will take some time.

A communication from the chief executive officer of Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) to the director of medical education and training (DMET) outlining the estimated cost of the digital boards was submitted by additional government advocate Debasis Nayak, and taken on record.

The bench directed the state government to submit a detailed timeline for floating the tender and completing the installation process. The matter has been listed for further hearing on October 16.