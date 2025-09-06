Minor siblings drown in tank in Odisha'a Kalahandi district

BHAWANIPATNA: Two minor siblings reportedly drowned in a tank at Gunjipadar village under Bhawanipatna block in Kalahandi district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as 12-year-old Jagannath Rana and his brother Radhakanta Rana (9). The mishap took place at around 12.30 pm.

Sources said the siblings were playing near the village tank when they accidentally slipped and fell into the water body. No one was present at the spot when the incident took place.

On hearing the screams of the minors, some farmers working in nearby agriculture fields rushed to the scene but by then, the siblings had drowned. Unable to find them, villagers immediately informed the local police. Fire services personnel from Bhawanipatna reached the spot and rescued the siblings. They were rushed to Bhawanipatna medical college and hospital where doctors declared them dead.

Police said the bodies were seized for postmortem. An unnatural death case has been registered and further investigation is underway.