Odisha government directs departments to expedite road repair work in all cities & towns

BHUBANESWAR: The state government directed the departments concerned to take up immediate repair of roads in urban areas and ensure filling up of potholes and cover of the roadside drains on mission mode.

This comes after Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi’s recent instruction for necessary measures in this regard to enhance urban infrastructure and ensure public safety across ULBs, said officials of the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department. The repair and restoration work is also necessary in view of the Durga Puja and other festivals in the ongoing festive season, the directive stated.

H&UD principal secretary Usha Padhee has asked the authorities of Works and Rural Development departments and National Highways Authority of India to comply strictly with the CM’s instructions and ensure repair of all roads passing through urban areas.