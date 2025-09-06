Odisha government taking steps to scrap irrelevant revenue laws, ease processes: Minister Suresh Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has initiated steps to scrap irrelevant revenue laws and simplify the process to benefit the general public, said Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari on Friday.

He said this is being done so that the common people do not have to run around different offices to get their work done. “The government’s aim is to bring in a single law by including all different revenue legislations to make the process simpler,” he said adding, work on this front has already commenced.

Sharing an instance, he said the government reduced 7,500 kisams of land (types of land) to only 22 in June this year. “Similarly, 3,500 satwas (types of land ownerships) have also been simplified. The entire process is being undertaken in coordination with the Law department,” Pujari said.

Another major work of the Revenue department is to make corrections regarding land ownerships in the pattas, the minister said.