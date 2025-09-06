Odisha government taking steps to scrap irrelevant revenue laws, ease processes: Minister Suresh Pujari

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has initiated steps to scrap irrelevant revenue laws and simplify the process to benefit the general public, said Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari on Friday.
He said this is being done so that the common people do not have to run around different offices to get their work done. “The government’s aim is to bring in a single law by including all different revenue legislations to make the process simpler,” he said adding, work on this front has already commenced.
Sharing an instance, he said the government reduced 7,500 kisams of land (types of land) to only 22 in June this year. “Similarly, 3,500 satwas (types of land ownerships) have also been simplified. The entire process is being undertaken in coordination with the Law department,” Pujari said.
Another major work of the Revenue department is to make corrections regarding land ownerships in the pattas, the minister said.
“For this, the department officials will make door-to-door visits to make the necessary corrections. In many cases, land ownership has been recorded in the name of the grandfather or other such persons who have already died. In such cases, their descendants do not visit the tehsil office for mutation of land which is a cumbersome process. For this purpose, department officials will visit the houses of the deceased land owners and replace their names with those who are alive,” Pujari said.
This apart, he informed that the state government is planning to strengthen the department infrastructure by constructing a Rajaswa Bhavan in Bhubaneswar at a cost of Rs 200 crore. “This is being done to provide a comfortable working space for the employees so that they can serve people better,” Pujari added.
Other works to be undertaken by the department include providing land pattas to schools, he said adding, regular pattas will be provided to the Bangladeshi people who have been living here since 1971. “They had been given temporary pattas for their land,” Pujari said.