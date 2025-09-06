Palestine flags during Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations spark row in Odisha

ROURKELA: The ‘Eid Milad-un-Nabi’ celebration to mark Prophet Muhammad’s birth anniversary was marred by controversy after numerous Palestine flags were reportedly spotted during the procession in Mahtab Road area here on Friday.

Several thousands of people participated in the celebration and procession during which the entire Mahtab Road stretch was dotted with Palestine flags. The religious event was organised by a local madrasa. Incidentally, the area where the flags were spotted is just few hundred metre from the Plant Site police station.

Sources said the participants also expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine, drawing sharp criticism from the public amid inaction of the local administration.

BJP spokesperson Dhiren Senapati expressed shock and dismay at the use of Palestine flags with impunity. He said it was an attempt to disrupt communal harmony, create divide in the society and undermine national unity and integrity. He said the local police and administration should take necessary action to prevent such incidents from taking place in future.

Contacted, Plant Site IIC Bibatsha Pradhan said no action is being contemplated against the use of Palestine flags.