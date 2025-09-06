Three-day training programme to empower tribal communities in Odisha

MALKANGIRI: A three-day training programme to empower tribal communities and build grassroots leadership under the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan of the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry, kicked of here on Friday.

Inaugurating the programme, project administrator of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Haladhar Sabar said the objective of the training workshop is to institutionalise grassroots leadership in tribal areas, empower local stakeholders and build a cadre of change leaders for responsive governance and improved last-mile service delivery.

All the block-level officers from Education, Health, Rural Development, Women and Child Development, Panchayati Raj and ST & SC Development departments will be trained during the programme, said Sabar.

Through the Dharti Aaba Tribal Rural Excellence Campaign, five-year village development plans will be prepared in convergence with various departments for 425 tribal-dominated villages, starting from September 15. These plans will be presented and approved at the district level on November 15, to be celebrated as Tribal Pride Day, said Sabar.

District welfare officer A Srinivas Achary explained the objectives and purpose of the training while highlighting the ways in which it will help government officers, drive convergence of schemes and offer institutional support.

Organised by the ITDA, the programme will run from 2024-25 to 2028-29 through the Sampurnata framework, aligning with the state government’s vision of a Developed Odisha by 2036 and a Developed India by 2047.