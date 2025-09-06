Three students injured after plaster peels off school roof on Teachers’ Day in Odisha's Bhadrak

BHADRAK: Three students of a government primary school in Bhadrak suffered injuries after chunks of cement plaster from the ceiling of the verandah reportedly fell on them during Teachers’ Day celebration on Friday.

The incident took place in Bahumagheri school under Basudevpur block of the district. The injured students are Shubhashree Kala and Shakuntala Mandal of Sishu Batika, and Srabani Kala of Class III.

Sources said students had gathered on the school verandah to celebrate Teachers’ Day when the roof plaster reportedly gave way and fell on them. The three students suffered injuries to their head and body. The trio was rushed to Basudevpur hospital and were discharged after treatment.

Expressing grave concern over the unsafe condition of the school building, headmaster Prasanta Majhi said, “The children survived only due to the grace of the Almighty and the blessings of their parents.”