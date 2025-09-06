Three students injured after plaster peels off school roof on Teachers’ Day in Odisha's Bhadrak

BHADRAK: Three students of a government primary school in Bhadrak suffered injuries after chunks of cement plaster from the ceiling of the verandah reportedly fell on them during Teachers’ Day celebration on Friday.
The incident took place in Bahumagheri school under Basudevpur block of the district. The injured students are Shubhashree Kala and Shakuntala Mandal of Sishu Batika, and Srabani Kala of Class III.
Sources said students had gathered on the school verandah to celebrate Teachers’ Day when the roof plaster reportedly gave way and fell on them. The three students suffered injuries to their head and body. The trio was rushed to Basudevpur hospital and were discharged after treatment.
Expressing grave concern over the unsafe condition of the school building, headmaster Prasanta Majhi said, “The children survived only due to the grace of the Almighty and the blessings of their parents.”
The school building is in such a dilapidated condition that even the teachers feel unsafe during classes. Rainwater seeps through the roof, and plaster frequently falls off during rains, he claimed.
Highlighting the dire state of the infrastructure, Majhi further said parents have started pulling their children out of the school due to safety concerns. “Last year, we had 180 students. This year, only 31 remain - mostly those who have no other option,” he said.
The headmaster said he had reported the school’s condition to the Bhadrak collector, district education officer (DEO) and the local BDO. In 2024, engineers from the Roads and Buildings department visited the school and had advised immediate renovation. However, repair work of the school building is yet to be carried out, he added.
Contacted, DEO Jagabandhu Sahu said he was unaware of the incident and has received no complaint in this connection. The school building has been handed over to the Panchayati Raj department for its maintenance, he added.