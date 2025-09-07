Depicting strong women characters can change society, says KR Meera at Odisha Literary Fest

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when crimes against women are on the rise, cultural representation can play a powerful role in shaping social mindsets against such incidents, noted writer and journalist KR Meera said.

In a conversation with columnist and consulting editor of The Sunday Standard Ravi Shankar during a session on ‘Crime Fiction: When Darkness Comes Calling’, Meera called for portrayal of women as strong, independent and assertive protagonists in films and literature as they can strongly influence the minds and thinking in the society.

Meera, who has written at least six novels with mostly women protagonists, said the gendered treatment and abuse of women is still prevalent in our patriarchal system. In most Indian movies and books, women are also depicted as weak, fragile and vulnerable. However, what makes a woman’s story (fiction/non-fiction) worth watching or reading is the way in which she fights back against the patriarchal order. “Thus, depicting strong woman characters in movies and novels can draw attention to how she displays great courage during her daily struggles for survival,” she said.