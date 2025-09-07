Devi Awards to honour 14 inspiring women today in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The prestigious Devi Awards are set to return to Bhubaneswar on Sunday, celebrating 14 exceptional women from Odisha for their contributions across various fields.

Organised by The New Indian Express, the ceremony will take place at the Mayfair Convention. Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly Surama Padhy will present the awards in the presence of editorial director of TNIE Prabhu Chawla, The New Indian Express Group CEO Lakshmi Menon, and resident editor for Odisha Siba Mohanty.

This year the awardees represent the cross-section of the society, each having stood out through their commitment, excellence and impact. The shining line-up includes award winning Ollywood actor and philanthropist Archita Sahu, conservation architect Vijaya Amujure, the first girl from the primitive Didayi community to crack NEET Champa Raseda, Odisha’s sprint queen Srabani Nanda, disability activist Gargi Bhattacharya, farmer and preserver of Shree Anna (millets) Raimati Ghuria, ENT specialist Dr Smruti Swain, globally acclaimed Odissi exponent Sujata Mohapatra, entrepreneur and innovator Minushri Madhumita, scientist Jyotirmayee Dash, social activist Nibedita lenka, chef Madhusmita Soren, lacquer doll craftsperson Kanakalata Das and the courageous forest guard Khirabdi Seth.

The Devi Awards was launched in 2014 to honour women who have made a significant impact on society through their work and dedication. This is the 33rd edition of the awards which has been held across the country to recognise and honour as many as 390 women so far. The award ceremony is being held in Bhubaneswar for the fourth time. In the earlier three editions, 38 women achievers from the state received the honour.