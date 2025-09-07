History always shaped by a narrative, bias of the narrator: Author Ashwin Sanghi

BHUBANESWAR: History is always shaped by a narrative and has the narrator’s bias in it, opined renowned author Ashwin Sanghi on Saturday.

Speaking to senior journalist and session moderator Kaveree Bamzai, on ‘Myth and Mystery: Journeys Into the Past’ at the 13th edition of the Odisha Literary Festival here, Sanghi said dealing with historical facts remains a challenge.

“If we talk about the Great Rebellion of 1857, that’s the way we learned about it in our textbooks. However, if we go to the UK, it is probably not taught at the school level and when it is taught at the college level, it is referred to as the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857. In that sense, history is always shaped by a narrative and a narrator’s bias is bound to come through,” he added.

Quoting George Santayana’s famous lines, Sanghi said, “History is a pack of lies about events that never happened told by people who weren’t there.”

Known for penning bestselling conspiracy thrillers, Sanghi said whenever he write something, he approaches the subject with a deep sense of respect. “I also take adequate time needed to get the fact for the story correct and try to make sure that there is enough material in the work so that the readers can go back on the journey if it interests them,” he said.