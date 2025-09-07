History has to be understood in context in which it was written: Odisha Literary Festival

BHUBANESWAR: History has to be understood in the context in which it was written and not pulled out of the framework to be presented as ‘our history versus their history’, historian R Mahalakshmi said on Saturday.

Speaking during the session on ‘Reclaiming History: An Evolving Study’, she said, “What we read as historical sources has to be seen in a nuanced way. Whether it is a Veda, a Dharmashastra or a Purana, whatever the source, we have to examine the context in which it was written rather than extract something and present it as our history versus their history.”

“Let there be claims, but ultimately it is the historian who generates the historical narratives. So, first it should be the historian who is talking about what the narrative is and how to build that narrative, because there is a methodology on writing history,” Mahalakshmi said.

“When we say claims and reclaims, are we really talking about it from a historical perspective or are we bringing an ideological colour to this discussion?” she added.

The discussion, which also featured historian Chitra Madhavan and was moderated by consultant and author Lipika Bhushan, explored how historical narratives are shaped, contested, and reinterpreted.