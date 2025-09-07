India caught between a rock and a hard place in hegemony battle: Arun Maira at Odisha Literary Festival

BHUBANESWAR: India is caught between a rock and a hard place in the global battle for hegemony between the United States and China. But the situation was not so till the late 1980s when the per capita income of the two countries were comparable with India on a slightly higher side, said former Planning Commission member Arun Maira.

Speaking to Lipika Bhushan on the session, ‘Making of a Nation: Fixing the Economy’, Maira said nowadays, India is not as strong as China. “Even the size of the economy of the two countries was almost the same with India on the higher side till the late 1980s,” he added.

The former Planning Commissioner member said, in those days India was better in manufacturing sector with the country exporting buses, trucks and machineries to the United States and European countries. But now the situation has drastically changed. Quoting a former Indian ambassador to China from a meeting in 2009 at New Delhi, Maira said India has now become a colony of China.