Kishore Kumar’s timeless songs add colour to Odisha Literary Festival

BHUBANESWAR: The first day of Odisha Literary Festival-2025 saw music and nostalgia come alive as authors Balaji Vittal and Anirudha Bhattacharjee revisited the timeless legacy of Kishore Kumar.

As the first day of the literary extravaganza drew to an end, the duo in their engaging session ‘The Gilded Age of Music: Revisiting Kishore Kumar’ took the audience on a captivating journey through the singer’s extraordinary career, sharing anecdotes, insights and the cultural impact of his songs that continue to enthral generations.

From Yeh Raatein Yeh Mausam to Yeh Kya Hua and Yeh Naina Yeh Kajal, songs of the legendary singer, presented one after another, captivated the audience with their soulful melodies and evoking waves of nostalgia and joy. The authors shared many insights and impacts of Kumar during the session leaving the audience with renewed admiration for the legendary artist and his golden era of melodies.

“Actor Danny Denzongpa’s brother during his visit to Kalimpong, after Kishore Kumar’s death 38 years ago, saw Tibetan refugees lighting lamps in memory of the legendary singer. When he asked them as to why they are so passionate about Kishore Kumar, the refugees said when they came to India they didn’t know any Indian language, couldn’t communicate with anyone but used to listen to Kishore Kumar songs to get peace of mind,” said Vittal, while narrating one of the stories linked to the iconic singer.