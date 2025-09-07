Odisha: 26-year-old woman found hanging in temple room, family alleges murder

BALASORE: Mystery shrouds the death of a 26-year-old woman who was reportedly found hanging in a temple room in Khantapada area of Balasore district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Sushree Sangita of Barikpur village. She was found hanging in a room on the premises of Laxminarayan temple near NH-16.

Sources said Sangita took Rs 500 from her mother and went to Barikpur market on her scooter at 10 am. When she did not return home, family members searched for her at different places and also asked their relatives about her whereabouts. They then reached Barikpur market but could not find her.

Later, family members found her scooter parked near Laxminarayan temple and went inside. To their shock, they found Sangita hanging from the ceiling fan of a room attached to the temple.

On being informed, police reached the spot and seized the body for postmortem. Police said an unnatural death case has been registered and the exact cause of the woman’s death will be ascertained after the autopsy report arrives.

On the other hand, Sangita’s father filed a complaint in Khantapada police station alleging that miscreants murdered his daughter and hanged her to make it look like suicide.