Odisha CM Majhi attends Nuakhai Bhetghat, outlines grand plans for Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: The city of Sambalpur came alive on Saturday as a grand state-level Nuakhai Bhetghat was held drawing thousands of citizens and leaders including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, attending as chief guest.
Calling Nuakhai a festival of gratitude and togetherness, Majhi said, “Nuakhai is not just about offering new harvest. It is about honouring the toil of our farmers, the unity of families and the prosperity of society.”
The CM announced development of historic freedom struggle sites in Sambalpur, including Khinda to honour the region’s legacy. He also outlined plans to industrialise every district, develop an east-to-west industrial corridor from Paradip to Rourkela and create a western Odisha tourism circuit covering Hirakud reservoir, Debrigarh forest, Maa Samaleswari temple, Harishankar-Nrusinghanath shrines and Sambalpur city.
Highlighting the government responsiveness, Majhi recalled the grievance redressal programme where 9,400 petitions were received with 88 per cent resolved on spot.
“It is a mass celebration observed in many stages. Honouring this sentiment, the government has declared the day after Nuakhai as a public holiday from this year,” he added.
Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari, Health minister Dr Mukesh Mahaling, Panchayati Raj minister Rabi Narayan Naik, BJP state president Manmohan Samal along with legislators from Sambalpur, Bargarh, Angul and Balangir attended the event.
The dignitaries also visited Maa Samaleswari and Maa Patneswari temples to seek blessings.