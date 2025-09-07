Odisha CM Majhi attends Nuakhai Bhetghat, outlines grand plans for Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: The city of Sambalpur came alive on Saturday as a grand state-level Nuakhai Bhetghat was held drawing thousands of citizens and leaders including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, attending as chief guest.

Calling Nuakhai a festival of gratitude and togetherness, Majhi said, “Nuakhai is not just about offering new harvest. It is about honouring the toil of our farmers, the unity of families and the prosperity of society.”

The CM announced development of historic freedom struggle sites in Sambalpur, including Khinda to honour the region’s legacy. He also outlined plans to industrialise every district, develop an east-to-west industrial corridor from Paradip to Rourkela and create a western Odisha tourism circuit covering Hirakud reservoir, Debrigarh forest, Maa Samaleswari temple, Harishankar-Nrusinghanath shrines and Sambalpur city.