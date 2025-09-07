Odisha Literary Festival: Challenges exist but Odia women continue to write

BHUBANESWAR: Despite many challenges coming their way, women Odia writers are today becoming more vocal. At a session ‘Contours of Change: The Women of Odia Literature’ which was moderated by author Subhashree Lenka, writers Chirashree Indrasingh, Sucheta Mishra and Hiranmayee Mishra spoke about the various challenges that existed for Odia women writers in the past and continue till date, and how these challenges are shaping women writers’ voices.

Poet Sucheta said writing for women writers is still a challenge as it used to be in the past. Stating that poetry is an art, she said today women writers in Odia language are getting bold with their choice of words, which was not the case in the past. “Although inappropriate, there is no harm in using these words but one has to be extremely responsible to use them appropriately and in the right context in poetry. Because, if you use these words directly, it will eclipse the beauty of poetry,” Sucheta added.

She also resented the fall of poetry in the age of social media and observed that women were safer and more independent earlier.

“Because, earlier a woman was in her home and faced harassment there. Today, she is out in the society working where her safety is always at stake. When it comes to social media, everything, even a woman’s personal life, is available on it. So when people have known and seen everything, how does one innovate with words? All this makes it very challenging for a woman writer, a poet particularly, to pick up a pen and write on subjects that matter to her in a manner which is pleasing but has an impact on people’s minds and souls,” said the recipient of the Odisha Sahitya Akademi award.