Odisha Literary Festival: Life through the lens of Raghubir Yadav

BHUBANESWAR: “Fail once, then truly pass,” this is the motto Raghubir Yadav lives by. The acclaimed actor, singer and composer wears many a hats on the professional front and equally versatile is his personality.

Gracing the 13th edition of the Odisha Literary Festival on Saturday, the 68-year-old actor shed light on his journey across theatre, cinema and music, as he spoke on ‘Singer, Actor, Storyteller: One Life, Many Texts’.

In conversation with senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai, Raghubir stated that it was failure that pushed him to the world of entertainment. “I had just written my Class XI exams and knew I would fail. Out of shame, I left home. I was barely 15 at that time. However, failing and leaving home proved to be a blessing in disguise. I always tell people, fail at least once in life. Success doesn’t teach you as much as failure does,” he said.

The National School of Drama (NSD) alumnus further said that music has been a part of his life ever since he was a toddler. He has composed and lent his voice to the title song of the series Chacha Chaudhary and ads by Pepsi, Maggi and 8 PM. “Eventually theatre happened and it has taught me everything,” he said.