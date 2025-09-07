Odisha: Two men held for duping people at ATM kiosks

ROURKELA: Sundargarh Town police arrested two persons of Uttar Pradesh on charges of stealing money from accounts of unsuspecting ATM card holders and produced them in court on Saturday.

The accused are Savej Ali (34) and Azhar Hussain (36), both residents of Shamli district in UP. Police said on August 8, the duo had stolen Rs 40,000 from the account of a woman who was facing difficulty in withdrawing money from the ATM kiosk of SBI at Sundargarh town. On the pretext of helping her, the accused exchanged her ATM card and also managed to get her pin code. Soon after, they withdrew Rs 40,000 using her ATM card.

The same day, the accused also duped another ATM user of Rajgangpur town and withdrew Rs 19,400 from his account in a similar way.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Sundargarh Nirmal Mohapatra said Town police extensively analysed footage of CCTV cameras and after talking to eyewitnesses, managed to identify Ali and Hussain. During investigation, police learnt that the accused was arrested in a similar case in adjacent Jharsuguda district. When the duo was released from Jharsuguda jail on bail on Friday, they were arrested.

Mohapatra said the accused are habitual offenders.