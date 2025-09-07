Programme on early detection of paediatric cancer in Odisha's Bargarh

BARGARH: A district-level Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme on childhood cancer was held at Bargarh community health centre on Saturday.

The initiative aimed to equip doctors and healthcare workers with critical skills in early detection, timely referral and effective management of childhood cancer.

Inaugurating the event, chief district medical and public health officer (CDM&PHO) Dr Kubera Chandra Mahanta underlined the significance of the programme, calling it a vital step in addressing childhood cancer in rural areas. He stressed that timely medical intervention can save children’s lives.

Technical sessions were conducted by leading paediatric hemato-oncologists from SUM Hospital, KIMS Hospital, AIIMS Bhubaneswar and Bagchi Sri Shankara Cancer Centre & Research Institute.

Specialists from Vikash Multi-speciality Hospital attributed delayed diagnosis and poor awareness to be the biggest hurdles in managing childhood cancer cases. Experts highlighted case-based discussions, structured referral protocols and family counselling as vital tools to improve treatment outcomes. They noted that such training would directly benefit rural patients and narrow the gap between urban and rural healthcare services.

The event witnessed participation from government and private paediatricians, CHC medical officers, and block-level health leaders from across the district.