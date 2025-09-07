Three killed, two critical in Odisha's Angul road mishap

ANGUL: In a tragic mishap, three persons were killed and two others suffered grievous injuries after a speeding car hit an auto-rickshaw at Khandahata chowk under Sadar police limits in Angul district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Bansidhar Sethi (62) and his wife Kamala Sethi (55) of Karanda village under Balimi police limits in Dhenkanal district, besides the auto-rickshaw driver Mantu Muduli (30). The injured are Bansidhar’s daughter-in-law Sunita Sethi (30) and grandson Sai Sethi (12).

Police said the mishap took place at around 1 pm. Bansidhar along with his wife, daughter-in-law and grandson came to Angul district headquarters hospital in the morning for medical checkup. In the afternoon, they were returning home in an auto-rickshaw when a speeding car coming from the opposite side collided head-on with the three-wheeler.