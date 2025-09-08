AI not creative or original; tech threatens imagination: Artist Appupen at Odisha Literary Festival

BHUBANESWAR: Artificial intelligence (AI) may be cheaper and faster but it is not creative and original in any way. It does not originate and produce, it can only regenerate and reproduce, opined artist and graphic novelist George Mathen, popularly known as Appupen.

In a session on ‘Drawing the Future: Art and AI’ moderated by consulting editor of The Sunday Standard Ravi Shankar, he said technology, while powerful, threatens to undermine creativity and human imagination.

“AI is a big and powerful tool in the hands of tech billionaires. No public enterprise or even the government can afford such machines. It is all on the training data. Everybody is made to play with it and everybody is feeding on the stuff. That is how AI can learn to interact with humans better,” the writer-artist observed.

Voicing strong concerns over the growing dominance of AI, he said, it would destroy the creative scene and the creative people. “Children are already becoming overly dependent on tools like ChatGPT, losing their ability to think critically and imagine. It is purely a commercial thing,” he remarked.