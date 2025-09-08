BJP leader Naveen leaves for Delhi ahead of V-P election

BHUBANESWAR: A day after meeting the members of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC), BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Sunday left for New Delhi on a four day visit amidst suspense over the party stand on the vice-presidential election on September 9.

During his New Delhi visit, Naveen is expected to meet party’s Rajya Sabha members ahead of the election. In a post on X, Naveen said that he is in New Delhi for some days for some social commitments.

Naveen’s visit has also assumed significance as Prime Minister Narendra Modi while speaking to him on August 20 had expressed his desire to meet him at New Delhi after he fully recovered. The PM had enquired about his health and suggested adequate treatment. Naveen was hospitalised after he fell ill due to dehydration. However, there is no word from the BJD as yet about the schedule of the president during his New Delhi visit.

During the PAC meeting held on Saturday, Naveen listened to the views of the party leaders about the stand to be taken by the BJD on the vice-presidential election in the changed circumstances when the party is main Opposition force in Odisha. The BJD has seven MPs in Rajya Sabha.

In a post on X, Naveen said, “BJD has always been at the forefront in protecting the interests of the people of Odisha. The PAC meeting focused on intensifying outreach to every household to highlight the state government’s incompetence.”