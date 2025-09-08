Chinese sailor’s body found near Paradip port, preserved for repatriation

PARADIP: Body of the Chinese sailor, who went missing after falling into the sea at Paradip Port three days back, was recovered on Sunday.

Zhang Tai (21) had fallen into the sea while untying the rope ladder of Panama-based cargo vessel MV Lucky Dragon at Paradip International Cargo Terminal (PICT) berth on Friday morning. Despite an extensive search, he could not be traced. Following the mishap, captain of the vessel Wang Shun had announced a reward of USD 1,000 for locating the missing sailor.

On the day, an ODRAF team recovered his body and handed it over to Paradip Marine police. Tai’s body has been kept in the mortuary of Paradip Port hospital. Police have sought the presence of the vessel’s company representatives and a crew member for proper identification. Once identified, the body will be sent for postmortem examination.