Chinese sailor’s body found near Paradip port, preserved for repatriation

PARADIP: Body of the Chinese sailor, who went missing after falling into the sea at Paradip Port three days back, was recovered on Sunday.
Zhang Tai (21) had fallen into the sea while untying the rope ladder of Panama-based cargo vessel MV Lucky Dragon at Paradip International Cargo Terminal (PICT) berth on Friday morning. Despite an extensive search, he could not be traced. Following the mishap, captain of the vessel Wang Shun had announced a reward of USD 1,000 for locating the missing sailor.
On the day, an ODRAF team recovered his body and handed it over to Paradip Marine police. Tai’s body has been kept in the mortuary of Paradip Port hospital. Police have sought the presence of the vessel’s company representatives and a crew member for proper identification. Once identified, the body will be sent for postmortem examination.
A team from West Bengal is also expected to arrive to preserve and embalm the body before transporting it to Peace Heaven mortuary in Kolkata for repatriation to China. Sources said intervention of the Chinese consulate has already been sought for repatriating the remains of Tai to his native place in China.
Meanwhile, the Immigration department has clarified that MV Lucky Dragon will not be allowed to leave Paradip Port without a no-objection certificate till verification of the dead sailor’s identity, cancellation of his passport and completion of legal formalities. The vessel, carrying 25,000 tonne of pig iron, is currently anchored at the port.
IIC of Paradip Marine police station Babita Dehury said an unnatural death case has been registered. The body will be sent for postmortem on Monday after proper identification. Investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the sailor’s death.