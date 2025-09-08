Despite central push, Odisha lags in PM Surya Ghar adoption

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Centre has been pushing aggressively for wider adoption of rooftop solar power under the PM Surya Ghar scheme that aims to provide free electricity for 300 units to households every month, Odisha has emerged as one of the laggards with a poor application-to-installation conversion rate.

Sources said the installation rate in the state stood at merely seven per cent (pc) against the national average of 21 pc. Of around 1.21 lakh applications received under the scheme, only 8,596 installations have been completed so far.

The Odisha government had rolled out the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana last year for promoting residential solar rooftops at a negligible price or for free in response to the previous BJD government’s election promise of 100 units of free electricity to every household every month.

Although the state fares well in inspection timelines, loan uptake and vendor performance were found to be key bottlenecks. The inspection period for installation of solar panels was an average 12 days as compared to the national average of 23 days. There is a large gap between vendor selections and actual installations. Only 8,596 installations have been completed despite the selection of 48,883.