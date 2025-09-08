Devi Awards inspire us to keep breaking barriers: Women changemakers

BHUBANESWAR: The 33rd edition of the Devi Awards, hosted by The New Indian Express at Hotel Mayfair Convention on Sunday, celebrated the achievements of remarkable women who have excelled in diverse fields.

More than just a recognition, the awards serve as a source of motivation, encouragement, and inspiration for women to continue their work with greater passion and purpose, said the awardees.

The awardees were filled with pride and emphasised that the recognition fuels their drive to break barriers and make a meaningful impact.

“I am very happy and proud to receive the Devi Award from The New Indian Express. This recognition will bring confidence to students, especially girls from marginalised communities in our area who struggle to express their talent or move forward. It will inspire them to overcome obstacles and progress, just like me,” said Champa Raspeda, the first girl from the Didayi community, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) in Malkangiri, who cleared the NEET this year and secured admission at Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital in Balasore district.