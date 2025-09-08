Devi Awards inspire us to keep breaking barriers: Women changemakers

BHUBANESWAR: The 33rd edition of the Devi Awards, hosted by The New Indian Express at Hotel Mayfair Convention on Sunday, celebrated the achievements of remarkable women who have excelled in diverse fields.
More than just a recognition, the awards serve as a source of motivation, encouragement, and inspiration for women to continue their work with greater passion and purpose, said the awardees.
The awardees were filled with pride and emphasised that the recognition fuels their drive to break barriers and make a meaningful impact.
“I am very happy and proud to receive the Devi Award from The New Indian Express. This recognition will bring confidence to students, especially girls from marginalised communities in our area who struggle to express their talent or move forward. It will inspire them to overcome obstacles and progress, just like me,” said Champa Raspeda, the first girl from the Didayi community, a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) in Malkangiri, who cleared the NEET this year and secured admission at Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital in Balasore district.
Gargi Bhattacharya, chief trustee of Zain Foundation Trust, which works for children requiring special care, said, “It is very emotional to be recognised for such challenging and unconventional work. I am truly surprised to be acknowledged as a changemaker and honoured with the Devi Award, which embodies the strength of women. My aspiration is to establish Eastern India’s first residential facility for children with autism and other neurodiverse conditions.”
ENT specialist and professor at SCB Medical College and Hospital Dr Smruti Swain, who lost a leg to a health complication in 2017, said, “The Devi Award is a fresh motivation, which has increased my confidence manifold. Despite the challenges, I am determined to continue serving in my field.”
Noted Odissi dancer Sujata Mohapatra remarked, “The award is an important motivation. I am particularly impressed with the name ‘Devi’, which is connected to Shakti. As women, we too are connected to Shakti and the divine.”
Raimati Ghiuria, a farmer from Koraput known as the ‘Mandia Rani’ for her work in preserving endangered varieties of rice and millets, said, “I am very happy to be felicitated with the Devi Award. This recognition is not just for me but also for the farming community, who have supported me in my work, and it encourages us to continue with passion and purpose.”