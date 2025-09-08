Five minors held for murder, ‘sodomy’ of madrasa student in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old madrasa student in Nayagarh was allegedly murdered after being sexual assaulted by five of his fellow inmates, all minors. The offenders dumped the victim’s body in a septic tank of the institution after strangulating him.

The juvenile offenders are all in the age group of 14-15 and have been arrested. They were produced before the juvenile justice board at Nayagarh which sent them to a juvenile correction home at Angul for 13 days, said inspector-in-charge of Ranapur Asishdev Sahoo.

The victim, a resident of Badamba in Cuttack district, was studying in the madrasa since the last one year. On September 2, the educational institution authorities reported to the police after failing to locate the boy.

Police registered a case and began investigation and later recovered the boy’s body from an abandoned septic tank in the madrasa.

Investigation revealed that a 15-year-old student had unnatural sex with the victim for nearly a year. Recently, when the victim protested and threatened to inform his parents, the 15 year-old abused and roughed him up.